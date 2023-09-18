American Red Cross accepting blood donations following national shortage

American Red Cross accepting donations following a nationwide shortage.
American Red Cross accepting donations following a nationwide shortage.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to help respond to a nationwide shortage.

The organization’s next blood drive is taking place Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Bryan from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations are appointment only and can be made online or via phone to 1-800-RED CROSS.

If you miss this drive, the next one will take place on Oct. 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in College Station.

