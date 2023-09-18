Brazos County Commissioners to hold public hearings before adopting the new budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Tuesday the Brazos County Commissioners Court is holding two public hearings on heated topics, the budget and proposed tax rate, before possibly adopting the budget that morning.

The first is at 9:00 AM on the proposed county budget. According to the county documents, this budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $15,641,538 which is a 16.49 percent increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue that will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $3,783,609.

Then at 9:15 am, the court will hear comments on the proposed tax increase for 2023. Back on September 5th, commissioners approved a proposed tax rate of $0.424700 per $100 valuation in a four-to-one vote. The no-new-revenue tax rate is $0.376088 per $100. The voter-approval tax rate is $0.489494 per $100.

According to a notice about the hearing, the no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2023 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Brazos County from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year. The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that Brazos County may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate. The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that Brazos County is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2023 tax year.

Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to your local property tax database on which you can access information regarding your property taxes, including information about proposed tax rates and scheduled public hearings of each entity that taxes your property.

At 10:00 AM the court is expected to adopt the budget in its regular meeting.

