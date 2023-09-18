Bryan High’s Viking Theatre to present ‘The Glass Menagerie’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High’s Viking Theatre. The Company will kick off its fall season with Tennessee William’s “The Glass Menagerie” Thursday.

The show is set in the 1930s and shares the experiences of a family facing difficult situations.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Directors Braedon Lawless and Forrest Gamble wanted to start the season off with this play to challenge the cast members. They’re taking on issues like family drama and financial struggles.

“We’ve never done a show this small before, and we’ve never tackled issues quite this prevalent,” Lawless said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“The Glass Menagerie” will be performed at Bryan High’s Black Box Theatre to bring audience members into the characters’ issues.

“It is a much more intimate space,” Gamble said. “It brings audience members into the drama, into the show, makes them feel like they’re part of it. In my opinion, that’s just a really cool experience to have with theatre.”

Gamble said he hopes the show will serve as a call to action to the audience and inspire them to be more involved with their families and spend more quality time with them.

“It is a very family-driven show,” Gamble said. “It’s all about the family dynamic, and I really hope that something like this really reaches the people that it needs to.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with the smaller venue, the cast is only comprised of four students.

Hailey Graves is playing Amanda, Brian Navarro is Tom, Tennyson Barton is taking on the role of Laura and Nathan Johanson will be Jim.

“The Glass Menagerie runs from Thursday to Saturday. The shows will start at 7:30 p.m., and there will be an additional show Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Black Box Theatre is located off of Barak Lane by the tennis courts.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.