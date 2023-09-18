Dash for Down Syndrome to be held on October 15

By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Dash for Down Syndrome will take place on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m.

The event serves as a way to raise awareness for the special needs community in the Brazos Valley and is a fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley.

“It’s a one-mile walk and we’ll have two food trucks, and a snow cone truck,” Heather Bankston, a DSABV Board Member said. In addition there will be face painting and bounce houses.

There will be a raffle which includes several prizes.

You can register for the event by visiting the DSABV website or by finding them on Facebook.

