Driver sent to hospital after pickup truck clips corner of Bryan home

Several people stopped to help the driver before medics and police arrived.
It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of Carter Creek Parkway between E 29th Street and...
It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of Carter Creek Parkway between E 29th Street and Glenn Oaks Drive.(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was sent to a hospital on Monday after the vehicle left the roadway and hit a home.

It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of Carter Creek Parkway between E 29th Street and Glenn Oaks Drive.

Several people stopped to help the driver before medics and police arrived.

The damage to the home was isolated to only one corner and the pickup truck was hauling a flatbed trailer at the time of the collision.

It’s unclear what may have caused the driver to lose control of the truck and leave the roadway.

We’ve reached out to Bryan PD and FD for more information.

Caleb Britt joined the high school cast of 'The Glass Menagerie' to talk on their upcoming play.
Bryan High’s Viking Theatre to present ‘The Glass Menagerie’
