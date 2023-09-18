Keep the kids busy with these fall crafts at the BCS Libraries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s fun to be had at the BCS Libraries this fall!

Every First Friday, the Clara B Mounce Library provides kids of all ages with a fun, themed craft.

“This upcoming month of October, we’re going to do a pumpkin craft,” Mounce Youth Librarian, Jenny Stadler, said.

Stadler says you can keep the kids busy and creative by using recycled materials from around the house.

“Everybody has cardboard at home, right? And everybody has masking tape or packaging tape. You take your packaging tape and you put it between two sheets of cardboard to create an easel. You can let your kids finger paint on both sides,” she said.

Larry J Ringer Youth Librarian, Makenzie Kubacak, also has some crafty ideas.

“You can use some regular printer paper or construction paper of any color and then you can decorate it any way you’d like. Then all you need is some streamers or some ribbon that you can glue to the bottom, and before you know it, you’ve got a little wind sock that you can put up outside your home or in your room,” Kubacak said.

In the month of October, both libraries are hosting a pumpkin decorating contest!

You can stop by either library to decorate your pumpkin and enter it into the contest. Winners will be chosen by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

You can learn more about upcoming events on the BCS Libraries website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.