Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Arkansas vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 30 is set to kick off at 11 a.m., announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The game will air on ESPN or SEC Network, which will be decided after the Sept. 23 games. 

The clash with the Razorbacks will be 80th all-time meeting and the 12th game played in Arlington.

The Aggies host Auburn to begin SEC play this week at 11 a.m. on ESPN, while Arkansas will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for its first league game of the season against No. 12 LSU.

