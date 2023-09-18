Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering reward for three wanted people

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for three wanted people.

Shawntee Robinson, Keonna Wells, and Jerry Wilborn are wanted in connection to three unrelated cases.

Robinson is wanted by multiple agencies for incidents including assault causing bodily injury, engaging in organized crime, theft of a firearm, riot participation, and probation violation.

Wells is wanted for aggravated robbery, interference with an emergency call, endangering a child, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Wilborn is wanted for a robbery that happened in 2018. He is also wanted on an evading charge.

All three were last seen in the Hearne area. If you have information that leads to the arrest of Robinson, Wells, or Wilborn, call 800-299-0191.

You could receive a $1,000 reward.

