Texas Aggies United Becomes Official NIL Partner of Texas A&M Athletics

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Athletics Department is proud to announce Texas Aggies United as the first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) entity to become an official partner with Texas A&M Sports Properties.

“We are excited to welcome Texas Aggies United as the first Name, Image and Likeness partner to become an exclusive and official partner with Texas A&M Athletics,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “As we continue to create more and more opportunities for all Aggie student-athletes and the Name, Image, and Likeness ecosystem continues to evolve and grow, this collaboration will allow Texas Aggies United to be strategically aligned with Texas A&M Athletics.

“Most importantly Texas Aggies United will be a main gateway to provide even more support for our student-athletes through branding and Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. We are fired up to welcome Texas Aggies United as the official NIL entity of Texas A&M Athletics, and we encourage everyone to join Texas Aggies United today!”

Texas Aggies United operates independently from Texas A&M University but will work directly with Texas A&M student-athletes as well as Texas A&M Sports Properties for collaborative and innovative NIL opportunities.

As part of the agreement, Texas Aggies United will have the ability to use University marks and logos with student-athletes and their NIL activities. As an official partner, Texas Aggies United will now be able to promote its efforts in-venue at Texas A&M Athletics events, as well as during Texas A&M radio broadcasts and social media channels.

“We are excited to work with Texas Aggies United as an Official Partner of Texas A&M Athletics,” General Manager of Texas A&M Sports Properties Erik Book said. “This partnership will help elevate the great work that Texas Aggies United has already done by utilizing official University branding and a mix of marketing elements across all sports to help provide future opportunities for Texas A&M student-athletes.”

For more information about NIL opportunities at Texas A&M, visit 12thMan.com/amplify. For details about Texas Aggies United, visit TexasAggiesUnited.com.

