Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony, after a lengthy investigation from authorities.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $800,000 from her employer in Montgomery County for years.

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony, after a lengthy investigation from authorities.

According to authorities, the investigation found that over four years Horton embezzled $794,200.00 from her employer after illegally retaining 290 payments from over 67 different customers for her own personal use.

“This investigation took time and meticulous effort to uncover the elaborate trail created by Horton to cover her tracks. Detectives worked diligently over the course of seven months to dismantle Horton’s web of deceit by which she defrauded her employer,” said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Horton could face a fine of up to $10,000, and or five to 99 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

