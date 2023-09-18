Three Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 5 rankings

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 5 of the season, and three teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 4A Division II, Madisonville enters the rankings at No. 10. The Mustangs are coming off a 63-0 win over Caldwell and are now 4-0 on the year.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The Lions beat 4A opponent Jasper 29-14 last week and open up district play this week at McGregor.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville drops to No. 6 after the Tigers lost to the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A Division II, Mart.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 76-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2

3 DeSoto (3-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-17 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 48-7 5

6 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 44-0 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) Idle 7

8 Lake Travis (4-0) W: Austin Akins, 37-0 8

9 Katy (3-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 54-14 9

10 North Crowley (4-0) W: FW Paschal, 62-0 11

11 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) Idle 12

12 Cibolo Steele (3-1) W: Midland Legacy, 62-31 13

13 McKinney (4-0) W: Little Elm, 51-10 14

14 Northwest Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 52-7 15

15 Pflugerville Weiss (4-0) W: New Braunfels, 52-50 16

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 17

17 Houston Lamar (4-0) W: Pasadena Dobie, 53-0 19

18 Dickinson (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 37-8 21

19 Willis (4-0) W: Conroe, 63-14 22

20 SA Reagan (3-0) Idle 23

21 Tomball Memorial (3-0) Idle 24

22 Sheldon King (3-0) Idle 25

23 Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 51-25 NR

24 Prosper (3-1) W: Denton Guyer, 31-28 NR

25 Dripping Springs (2-1) W: Austin High, 56-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Denton Guyer, No. 18 Fort Bend Hightower, No. 20 Midland Legacy

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Aledo (4-0) W: Azle, 50-7 1

2 Longview (3-1) W: Lufkin, 42-0 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 71-7 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 45-28 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) Idle 5

6 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Saginaw, 40-0 6

7 Comal Smithson Valley (3-1) W: SA Wagner, 24-7 7

8 Red Oak (4-0) W: Killeen Ellison, 49-18 8

9 PSJA North (4-0) W: McAllen, 56-0 9

10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Melissa (4-0) W: Crandall, 67-28 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) Idle 2

3 Frisco Emerson (4-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 62-16 3

4 Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 73-7 4

5 Midlothian Heritage (4-0) W: Burleson, 38-7 5

6 Texarkana (4-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 17-14 6

7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 7

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-2) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 49-14 NR

9 Lucas Lovejoy (3-1) W: Terrell, 34-20 NR

10 Belton (4-0) W: San Angelo Central, 41-38 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Liberty Hill, No. 9 WF Rider, No. 10 Gregory-Portland

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) W: Nacogdoches, 42-22 1

2 China Spring (3-1) W: Waco Connally, 61-41 3

3 Boerne (3-1) W: Gregory-Portland, 50-22 4

4 Celina (4-0) W: Anna, 42-40 (4 OT) 5

5 Anna (2-1) L: Celina, 42-40 (4 OT) 2

6 Kilgore (3-1) W: Hallsville, 44-9 7

7 Brownwood (4-0) W: Glen Rose, 46-34 8

8 Lubbock Estacado (4-0) W: Levelland, 62-9 9

9 Iowa Colony (4-0) W: West Columbia, 51-14 NR

10 La Vernia (4-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 39-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Stephenville, No. 10 Somerset

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 38-13 1

2 Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 72-27 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-21 3

4 Cuero (4-0) W: CC Calallen, 22-14 4

5 Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 48-10 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 56-22 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (4-0) W: Splendora, 62-0 8

8 Graham (4-0) W: Iowa Park, 63-6 9

9 Gilmer (2-2) W: Lindale, 59-56 10

10 Madisonville (4-0) W: Caldwell, 63-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Waco Connally

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 29-14 1

2 Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 48-0 2

3 Malakoff (4-0) W: Gladewater, 51-7 4

4 Hitchcock (4-0) W: Houston Wheatley, 57-7 5

5 Winnsboro (3-0) W: New Boston, 56-21 6

6 Paradise (4-0) W: Millsap, 49-7 7

7 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) W: Rockdale, 38-12 8

8 Edna (2-1) Ccd:, Sinton 9

9 Yoakum (3-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-19 10

10 Brock (1-3) L: Gunter, 35-12 3

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) W: Brock, 35-12 2

2 Canadian (4-0) W: Perryton, 63-13 1

3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) Ccd vs. Vanderbilt Industrial 3

4 Wall (3-1) W: Peaster, 42-0 4

5 Hooks (3-0) W: Hawkins, 53-12 5

6 Newton (2-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 58-54 6

7 Troup (4-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 56-20 9

8 Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 48-7 10

9 Bells (3-0) W: Pilot Point, 55-14 NR

10 Holliday (3-1) W: Childress, 24-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Comanche, No. 8 Daingerfield

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 63-12 1

2 Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, forfeit 2

3 Tolar (3-1) W: Comanche, 41-18 5

4 Cooper (3-1) W: Collinsville, 42-35 6

5 Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 52-7 7

6 Centerville (3-1) L: Mart, 36-21 3

7 Hawley (3-1) L: Albany, 27-14 4

8 Beckville (3-1) W: Elysian Fields, 40-16 8

9 Sonora (4-0) W: Alpine, 45-18 10

10 Crawford (2-1) Idle 9

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Albany (4-0) W: Hawley, 27-14 1

2 Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 36-21 2

3 New Home (4-0) W: Floydada, 38-7 3

4 Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 19-13 6

5 Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman, 12-6 5

6 Collinsville (3-1) L: Cooper, 42-35 4

7 Sunray (3-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 65-0 7

8 Lovelady (4-0) W: Normangee, 60-0 8

9 Wink (3-1) W: Sundown, 28-8 9

10 Seymour (3-1) W: Quanah, 75-18 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Gordon (4-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 58-8 1

2 Knox City (4-0) W: Rankin, 77-32 3

3 Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 50-0 2

4 Westbrook (3-1) W: Spur, 52-6 4

5 Jonesboro (3-1) W: Newcastle, 50-38 5

6 Whiteface (4-0) W: Anton, 60-0 9

7 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 68-22 7

8 May (3-1) W: Garden City, 49-30 8

9 Aquilla (4-0) W: Sidney, 78-30 NR

10 Rankin (2-2) L: Knox City, 77-32 6

Dropped out: No. 10 Springlake-Earth

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Guthrie, 62-0 1

2 Oglesby (4-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 54-8 2

3 Jayton (4-0) W: Petersburg, 52-0 3

4 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 56-6 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (3-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 86-56 6

6 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Chester, 52-6 7

7 Newcastle (3-1) L: Jonesboro, 50-38 5

8 Whitharral (3-1) W: Dora (NM), 56-6 8

9 Amherst (4-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 52-48 10

10 Rochelle (3-0) W: Lometa, 70-59 9

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Austin Regents, 51-41 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 41-28 3

3 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (4-0) W: FW Nolan, 56-0 5

4 Lubbock Christian (4-0) W: Waco Reicher, 96-0 4

5 Austin Regents (2-1) L: Houston St. Thomas, 51-41 2

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: High Island, forfeit 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 48-0 2

3 Austin Hill Country (4-0) W: Cedar Park Summit, 50-0 3

4 Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 58-8 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (4-0) W: Runge, 46-0 5

Dropped out: None

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

