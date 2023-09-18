Treat of the Day: U.S. Air Force celebrates 76th birthday

The U.S. Air Force is celebrating 76 years since it was created
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Air Force is celebrating 76 years since it was created. On Sept. 18, 1947 the National Security Act of 1947 established the Air Force as a separate military branch.

It’s the second youngest armed forces branch behind the U.S. Space Force. The branch’s roots trace back to 1907. The Army’s first airplane came two years later in 1909.

