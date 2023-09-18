Weekend Lineup: Rocking out and Murder Mysteries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fair season continues this coming weekend and there are plenty of events to look forward to as a new week begins.

Burleson County Fair: The Burleson County Fair gets underway with a parade in Caldwell at 10 p.m. this Saturday, September 23. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Action.

On Sunday the fair will hold its Little Miss contest at 5 p.m., a baked foods auction and then the Fair Queen contest will begin at 7 p.m.

The fair will continue through September 30th. There are several bands performing through September 28-30 such as Crossroads Band, Shenandoah, Black Hawk and more.

For the full schedule and ticket information click here.

Messina Hof Murder Mystery Dinner: Enjoy a three-course dinner, wine and entertainment at Messina Hof this Friday with its murder mystery dinner. It will take place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The guests will be both the actors and the storytellers. Before the event, guests will receive a character assignment. A host will lead the dinner and “set the stage”.

In between courses guests will interact and collect clues as to who the murder is.

Those interested can purchase tickets at this link.

Uptown Bryan Mile: Those looking for a bit of exercise Saturday morning might want to join the “Uptown Bryan Mile.” The mile-long race will begin at Tavo Coffee Co. in downtown Bryan at 7:30 a.m. and it will end at the same location.

Registration for the race is $15 and includes a free drink from Tavo. Bib pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The event welcomes all runners. There is a $40 cash prize for the top male and female finishers.

Registration information can be found on the coffee shop’s social media page.

Rock Tribute Night: The Palace Theatre in downtown Bryan will be rocking out with two tribute bands on Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The first band, 16 Stone - A Tribute to Bush, kicks things off at 7:30 p.m. and they are followed by The Chris Cornell Experience.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive in the Brazos Valley: On Sunday classic car enthusiasts will gather at The Stella Hotel for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive in the Brazos Valley. Men and women will take a drive through the Texas countryside in their pre-1980s classic cars to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health support.

The drive will begin at 5 p.m. For more information on how to register,click this link.

