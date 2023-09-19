12-year-old reported missing in College Station

Je’nnaela Cummings was last seen on September 13th at a home in the 3100 block of Norton Lane...
Je'nnaela Cummings was last seen on September 13th at a home in the 3100 block of Norton Lane in College Station.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old.

Je’nnaela Cummings was last seen on September 13th at a home in the 3100 block of Norton Lane in College Station.

Police believe she is still in the local area and could be with someone older and unrelated to her. They say she is at risk of serious bodily injury.

If you know where she is, or if you see her, contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

