Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: vs. Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team opens its conference schedule as it hosts Mississippi State in Reed Arena Wednesday with first serve set for 7 p.m.

Needing to respond from a two-game slide, A&M did just that with a dominant performance over Liberty. The visitors didn’t score 20 points in any set of the match, as the Aggies dominated the Flames for their sixth sweep of the season. The Maroon & White hit over .400 percent in the match for the second time this year, while out blocking their opponents 11-3, the Aggies are 8-0 in matches where they lead in blocking.

Opening the 2023 SEC schedule, A&M welcomes Mississippi State to Aggieland. The squads have played 18 matches in their history, with the Maroon & White leading in the all-time series, 12-6. The story between these teams in the past has been of runs, as the Aggies won the first 12 matches, while the Bulldogs have won the past six. Last season, Mississippi State won a pair of games in Reed Arena.

At the conclusion of non-conference play, the Maroon & White rank in the top 25 nationally in four statistical categories. As a team they are 11th in blocks per set (2.94), 13th in opponent hitting percentage (.137), 23rd in assists per set (12.94) and hitting percentage (.280).

A&M’s balanced offense has been on full display this year, as a trio of Aggies in Bianna Muoneke (115), Caroline Meuth (113) and Logan Lednicky (105) have each eclipsed 100 kills on the season.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

