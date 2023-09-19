Ballet Brazos prepares for 12th Annual Nutcracker Production

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A holiday tradition returns to the Brazos Valley this year. Ballet Brazos is busy preparing for the Nutcracker.

The group from Ballet Brazos says they have been practicing to make this show even better than in past years.

“We are excited and the girls have already been rehearsing for 3 weeks now,” said Director of Development, Cathy Lyles.

The organization works with students and school districts all year to get more children involved in the art of dance.

“During these performances, we love the chance to showcase our local talent,” added Lyles.

The Nutcracker will show on December 1-2, with dancers from professional ballet companies and performers from across the Brazos Valley.

For tickets and information click here

