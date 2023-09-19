Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 29-year-old College Station man has been sentenced to life in prison following the 2019 murder of his roommate.

Luis Solis was sentenced on Monday for the brutal beating death of his roommate, 30-year-old Osiel Benitez-Herrera, with a baseball bat.

The deadly attack occurred in May 2019 at the Woodway Mobile Home Park on Texas Avenue in College Station.

“The jury’s swift verdict of guilty and a life sentence sends a clear message that this type of senseless violence will not be accepted in our community,” said Assistant District Attorneis Kristin Burns and Gretchen Helmuth.

