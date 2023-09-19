Experience tastings, tours, more at Messina Hof this fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a busy time of year with school being back in session, after-school activities and other daily work tasks and responsibilities. Your busy calendar may have you thinking of places to go to unwind for the day or weekend.

One place that offers experiences to relax and learn is Messina Hof. The Bryan Winery has a long list of events and programs that many enjoy.

Its Library Wine Program is great for those wanting to add to their wine collection or start it. The program has older vintages of the winery’s current wines, which can be found here. Some of them have been featured in tastings so people can learn how things like temperature and climate affect the wines.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another way to learn about the wine is by taking a tour. Messina Hof offers vineyard and cellar tours to give the community a deeper look into the grape-to-glass process.

All of the tours also go through the history of the property, the founders and the production process. The tours end with a tasting.

Tours are typically on Fridays and Saturdays. Private group tours can also be reserved.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The knowledge learned from the tours can come in handy if you want to incorporate wine into your food. Messina Hof offers Cooking Parties where the chef teaches people how to make three-course meals that are paired with wine.

These happen on the third Sunday of every month. Private cooking parties can also be booked.

“It’s a really great opportunity for people to pick up a new skill, learn a new recipe,” food and beverage manager Jessica Reissig said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Some of the things people can learn how to make include French toast with a Petit Verdot jam, roasted garlic and cheddar mashed potato waffles with fried chicken an Angel Late Harvest Riesling-infused syrup and banana foster bread pudding.

To learn more about the experiences offered at Messina Hof, click here.

It’s located at 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.