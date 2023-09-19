Fill your home with the aroma of fall by using this simple simmer pot recipe

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It doesn’t feel like fall outside just yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t smell like fall inside your home.

Hospitality expert, Jennifer Satterfield, has the perfect fall simmer pot recipe for you.

“Whether you have guests over or maybe you’re just hanging out around the house, you want to enjoy that smell of fall,” Satterfield said. “Most of the ingredients you probably already have on hand during the fall time.”

You’ll need either apple cider, or hot water with freshly sliced apples. Once that pot is boiling, you’ll add in your other ingredients.

Satterfield recommends cinnamon sticks, but says if you don’t have cinnamon sticks, you can use crushed cinnamon as an alternative.

Next, add a dash of vanilla extract.

Satterfield also recommends adding whole cloves and bay leaves.

“You can leave it on low and let it simmer for a few hours. Your whole home will smell like fall,” Satterfield said.

You can easily use a mason jar to save your simmer pot ingredients and reuse them at a later date.

“I’ll drain out the liquid and then I put it in the fridge for a week. You can reuse it a couple more times and if it’s not as strong, just throw another cinnamon stick in there,” Satterfield said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Arts Council
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Satterfield simmer pot
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Getting your home ready for fall
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Getting your home ready for fall