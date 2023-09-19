Fill your home with the aroma of fall by using this simple simmer pot recipe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It doesn’t feel like fall outside just yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t smell like fall inside your home.

Hospitality expert, Jennifer Satterfield, has the perfect fall simmer pot recipe for you.

“Whether you have guests over or maybe you’re just hanging out around the house, you want to enjoy that smell of fall,” Satterfield said. “Most of the ingredients you probably already have on hand during the fall time.”

You’ll need either apple cider, or hot water with freshly sliced apples. Once that pot is boiling, you’ll add in your other ingredients.

Satterfield recommends cinnamon sticks, but says if you don’t have cinnamon sticks, you can use crushed cinnamon as an alternative.

Next, add a dash of vanilla extract.

Satterfield also recommends adding whole cloves and bay leaves.

“You can leave it on low and let it simmer for a few hours. Your whole home will smell like fall,” Satterfield said.

You can easily use a mason jar to save your simmer pot ingredients and reuse them at a later date.

“I’ll drain out the liquid and then I put it in the fridge for a week. You can reuse it a couple more times and if it’s not as strong, just throw another cinnamon stick in there,” Satterfield said.

