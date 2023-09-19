Fisher looking for improvement on both lines of scrimmage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football kicks off its conference schedule this Saturday when they welcome Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers to Kyle Field for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff.

The Aggies are coming off a 47-3 win over Louisiana Monroe to move to 2-1 on the season.

As the Aggies turn their attention to Auburn, head coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see improvement on both the offensive and defensive line.

Texas A&M has done a better job at stopping the run so far this year, but they’ll have a bigger test this week. Auburn is first in the SEC with 215 rushing yards per game. The Aggies rank 11th in the conference with 129 rushing yards per game, and they also have 6 sacks so far which ranks 8th.

”I always go back to the trenches,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I really do. Because I think the game is won and lost there based on everything you do. How we fit the runs, how we want to pressure the quarterback, and how you’re making your calls and your protection schemes and your blocking schemes in the run and pass. The intricacies of the o line and d line, I don’t think people give the true credit for how complicated and tough it truly is and understand how the game is truly won and lost there. I always think in the lines of scrimmage you’re always trying to improve in every way, shape, and form,” Fisher added.

Saturday’s game will be the 14th meeting between Texas A&M and Auburn. The Aggies lead the series 7-6.

