Focus at Four: Title IX expert talks future following landmark settlement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Title IX dates back 51 years, and is a pinnacle issue of the rights of students on a given campus. But they began in a place that might be unexpected.

“Title IX implications actually began in the sports arena, but it’s since been expanded to cover any kind of sex-based discrimination on university campuses or any institution that’s federally funded,” said Doug Barlow, a lawyer and Title IX advisor at Texas A&M University of the situation.

15 women who reported they were sexually assaulted while students at Baylor University have settled their federal lawsuits against the school. Title IX has subsequently been brought into sharper focus during this time.

“I’m certain that most institutions should be, and probably are paying attention to what happened in Baylor, because it’s a perfect example of exactly what not to do,” said Barlow.

But it really comes back down to the basics, said Barlow, and that doesn’t always make the front page.

“There are a lot of things that don’t make the news about how issues are settled. Taking care of the due process rights of persons who are accused as well as protecting victims in a case, so it’s handled on a day-to-day basis.”

