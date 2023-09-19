Getting your home ready for fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is almost here which could mean that you’re ready to decorate your home.

From color schemes to floral arrangements, Bryan College Station interior designer Hailey Kolbe says you can find items to use to decorate at thrift and antique stores.

“The local gift store and thrift store are great places to start with. Just finding vases and unique items that just would make your home,” said Kolbe.

Kolbe also says she likes to use multiple colors when she decorates her home in the fall.

“I love to play with color in my designs, but I really like warm colors just because of the way it feels and of course the nostalgia that comes along with fall.”

You could also try to use different things you already have at home like pots and glassware that you could move around inside your living space as a cost-effective way to decorate for fall.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.