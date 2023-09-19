New centennial campaign launched at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library

By Katherine Griffith
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new centennial campaign is underway at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

It’s called “41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush” and it runs until December 2024.

It honors the 100th anniversary of George H.W. Bush’s birth.

During the campaign, the Bush Foundation will host special programming to highlight President Bush’s life and achievements.

A three-day celebration will kick off June 11, 2024, at the library to honor what would have been the President’s 100th birthday. A full schedule of events is expected to be released soon.

As part of the celebration, the Foundation will open The Pavilion, a new 29,000-square-foot building at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on June 12, 2024.

The Pavilion will house a retired Marine One helicopter flown frequently by President and Mrs. Bush during their time in office, the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive which pays tribute to the life and legacy of President Bush, and an onsite café.

The campaign will help fund the construction of the new building. It will also be used to upgrade technology and exhibits as well as increase the Bush Foundation’s endowment and scholarships.

