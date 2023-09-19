Swain Joins Aggie Staff as Athletic Trainer

Kalie Swain Texas A&M baseball
Kalie Swain Texas A&M baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Kalie Swain has joined the Texas A&M baseball staff as Senior Associate Athletic Trainer, working exclusively with the baseball team, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced on Tuesday.

Swain is familiar with the SEC landscape after coming to Aggieland following two seasons with the baseball team at Missouri. Prior to her time in Columbia she served on staff at Elon as the trainer for the baseball and men’s and women’s golf teams.

Prior to Elon, she worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league system for six years. She spent three years (2014-2016) in Low-A with the Great Lakes Loons, one year (2017) in High-A with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and served her two seasons (2018, 2019) with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

Her teams went on to win their respective league championships in both 2016 and 2018.

Swain completed her master’s degree in kinesiology with focuses on orthopedic rehabilitation and sports psychology from A.T. Still University in the winter of 2017 while working for the Dodgers. She also graduated from Long Beach State with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training.

Swain is certified by the Board of Certification, licensed as an Athletic Trainer by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. She is also certified in corrective exercise, dry needling certified, and trained in Stecco Fascial Manipulation.

She is a native of Huntington Beach, Calif. and currently lives in Bryan.

THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on X by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive

Latest News

Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: vs. Mississippi State
Despite recent rainfall, most of the region remains under a burn ban, however, some have...
Burn ban violations occur across the Brazos Valley
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Three Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 5 rankings
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies excited to start SEC play