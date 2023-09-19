Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated football players participate in elementary drop off
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated football players participated in morning drop off recently at River Bend Elementary.
They greeted the students with a warm welcome to start off the school day.
Thank you to these students for their dedication not only on the field but also to their community.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.