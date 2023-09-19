Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated football players participate in elementary drop off

By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated football players participated in morning drop off recently at River Bend Elementary.

They greeted the students with a warm welcome to start off the school day.

Thank you to these students for their dedication not only on the field but also to their community.

