Aggies rank No.4 in NCEA preseason poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2023-24 season ranked No. 4 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association preseason poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Wednesday.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-7 season and an appearance in the NCEA Championship Tournament. They return a trio of All-Americans in Cori Cansdale (Horsemanship), Keesa Luers (Reining) and Lauren Hanson (Reining), along with 13 of the 18 starters from their postseason appearance.

The 2023-2024 schedule features six preseason top-10 opponents, including defending national champion SMU, who holds the top ranking in the preseason national poll. The Maroon & White are the second-highest ranked SEC team with Auburn at No. 2, Georgia at No. 6 and South Carolina at No. 8.

The Aggies open the season by hosting No. 7 Baylor on Friday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

NCEA Preseason Poll

1 – SMU

2 – Auburn

3 – TCU

4 – Texas A&M

5 – Oklahoma State

6 – Georgia

7 – Baylor

8 – South Carolina

9 – UC Davis

10 – UT Martin

