A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M Aggies plays their first SEC road match Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. tilt against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at MSU Soccer Complex.

The Aggies are the only team in the SEC to have eight players with multiple goals.

Texas A&M and Arkansas are the only two teams in the league to have 13 players with one a goal.

The Maroon & White exploded for 12 goals in their wins against Grambling State and Rice and added 10 more against Texas Southern.

In the last four games, A&M has scored 23 goals with 14 coming from bench players, including three apiece by Taylor Jernigan, Jazmine Wilkinson, and Kate Colvin.

Texas A&M owns an 9-3 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since the Aggies joined the SEC prior to the 2012 season.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges won the first nine matches by outscoring the Bulldogs 29-3, including six shutouts.

Mississippi State has won the last three matches, all one-goal decisions, including a 2-1 overtime victory in the first round of the 2022 SEC Tournament.

The Aggies are a combined 9-2-1 in the 12 matches they have played in the Magnolia State. Texas A&M is 5-1-0 against Mississippi State in Starkville and 4-1-1 versus Ole Miss in Oxford.

The Aggies have outscored the hosts 26-9 in the 12 matches.Mississippi State is 6-1-2 on the season and won their SEC opener against Auburn, 1-0, with an 89th-minute goal by Haley McWhirter.

Eight different players have scored a goal for the Bulldogs.

Aitana Martinez-Montoya leads with seven points and three goals.The match is available on SEC Network +.

Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) painting the picture.

