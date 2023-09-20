The Arts Council Celebrates Creativity with Three Upcoming Events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council is staying busy and hosting events for the community to enjoy, such as a sticker design decal duel, a special raffle and an arts supply drive for local Texas art teachers.

Apply now to be a featured artist in the Decal Duel: Artist Face-Off competition, an exhibit all about showcasing art through stickers and decals. Executive Director Sheree Boegner said she wanted to do the exhibit for a while, and felt it was a great way to let creativity flow for any artist.

“We wanted to give this opportunity to pretty much anyone that likes to create and do anything and put it on a sticker,” said Boegner.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 1st, and viewers can check out custom designed stickers Oct. 16 through Dec. 21.

Celebrate the Arts is around the corner, and Dueling Pianos on October 5th is a must-do! At the event something special will be raffled off: a custom jewelry piece from David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemologists. The designer of the piece, Bryson Bounds, was an Arts Council Scholarship recipient in 2016.

“You do not have to be present to win, but you do not want to miss a night of Dueling Pianos,” added Boegner.

Lastly, Blackboards and Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley has been extended until Sept. 30th. The Arts Council is showcasing the artwork of Brazos Valley art teachers, inviting the public to explore their different styles and learn the inspiration behind their pieces.

The exhibit is located in the main gallery and also features their arts supply drive. Those interested in donating will help make art more accessible in classrooms across the area. More items are needed, like hot glue gun sticks, pencils, drawing paper, and specifically black and gold Sharpies.

“Imagination and you know, helping them figure out how to problem solve. Doing that in a creative way to make amazing things happen,” added Boegner.

The Arts Council said all donations are greatly appreciated, check out more information on the website here.

