BCS Habitat for Humanity and CS Evening Lions Club team up for clay shoot event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time two Bryan-College Station organizations are working together to present the Clay Shoot event.

The fundraising event is something that organizers say has been a staple in the Brazos Valley for almost a decade now.

“Really what you’re doing is helping two great organizations,” said Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity, Carl Orozco.

This is the first time both organizations have worked together to put on the event, by doing this they feel they can expand their reach in the community.

“We do things like give scholarships to the local high school kids,” said President of the College Station Evening Lions Club, Brenda Hefner.

