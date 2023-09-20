BCS Habitat for Humanity and CS Evening Lions Club team up for clay shoot event

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time two Bryan-College Station organizations are working together to present the Clay Shoot event.

The fundraising event is something that organizers say has been a staple in the Brazos Valley for almost a decade now.

“Really what you’re doing is helping two great organizations,” said Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity, Carl Orozco.

This is the first time both organizations have worked together to put on the event, by doing this they feel they can expand their reach in the community.

“We do things like give scholarships to the local high school kids,” said President of the College Station Evening Lions Club, Brenda Hefner.

For tickets and more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
K9 Taps will provide support at sporting and special events and to law enforcement agencies in...
Texas A&M police welcomes new K9 officer
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - September 20