Brazos Christian drops close match to defending state champs Round Rock Christian

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team lost to Round Rock Christian 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 28-26 at Eagle Gym Tuesday night.

Both Round Rock Christian (25-8, 4-0) and Brazos Christian (26-6, 3-1) came into the match undefeated in district play. The Crusaders are the defending TAPPS 3A state champions.

The Eagles jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first set before the Crusaders stormed back and took their first lead 21-20. After Brazos Christian evened the match up in the second, both the third and fourth sets went extra points with Round Rock Christian winning both.

Brazos Christian will travel to Reicher Catholic on Thursday.

