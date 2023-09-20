Brazos Valley Food Bank tells you what you need to know about changes happening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many programs born out of the pandemic have either ended or will soon end, including the automatic Medicaid coverage, and even the SNAP able-bodied adults without dependents policy.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank can help with renewing your Medicaid application, and since it is no longer automatic, you have to either apply or reapply.

“At the food bank, we can always help you in applying for Medicaid, or if they need to turn in documentation,” said Morayo Suara, the Health Promotions Manager at Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Suara said they annually help about 100 individuals with their applications, to make sure that they have the right information and that there isn’t too much bureaucratic back and forth.

SNAP has a work requirement, and people up to the age of 52 are required to work 20 hours a week in order to continue to obtain assistance, which started the first of this month.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.