Brenham police chaplains receive badges

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to the chaplains at the Brenham Police Department. They recently received their badges.

The chaplains include Rev. Dr. Johnnie Williams, Rev. Calvin Kossie, Rev. Randy Wells and Pastor Billy Sutherland.

