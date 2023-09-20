Brenham police chaplains receive badges

This week’s first responders salute goes out to the chaplains at the Brenham Police Department.
This week’s first responders salute goes out to the chaplains at the Brenham Police Department.(Brenham Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to the chaplains at the Brenham Police Department. They recently received their badges.

The chaplains include Rev. Dr. Johnnie Williams, Rev. Calvin Kossie, Rev. Randy Wells and Pastor Billy Sutherland.

If you have a first responder who deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

Latest News

The CSISD Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at a...
CSISD Board of Trustees names new communications director
Changes are coming to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Brazos Valley Food Bank tells you what you need to know about changes happening
Brazos County Commissioner officially set new tax rate
Brazos County Commissioners officially set new tax rate and budget
What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line called the Aggie Full Circle.
A father’s dream becomes a reality in Aggieland, launches coffee line