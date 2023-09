BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team lost to Pflugerville Weiss 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 at Viking Gym Tuesday night.

The Vikings fall to 1-2 in District 12-6A. They split their first two district games both on the road.

Bryan will hit the road to take on Temple on Friday.

