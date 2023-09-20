Buffalo Police reminding residents to be cautious of credit card skimmers

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Buffalo Police say a credit card skimmer was found on a diesel pump at the Pilot Truck Stop.

They say they have not found any other skimmers on the gas pumps of other stores in town at this time.

Skimmers are hard to identify, and that’s why police are reminding residents to watch for signs of skimmers to avoid getting their PIN stolen.

Police say there are some things you can look out for to avoid a skimmer when you get gas. Police urge citizens to make sure the gas pump panel is closed and doesn’t show signs of tampering.

“Many stations now put security seals over the cabinet panel,” Buffalo police wrote in a post on Facebook. “If the pump panel is opened, the label will read ‘void’.”

Citizens can also look at the card reader itself to see if it looks different than other readers at the same station.

Police suggest wiggling the card reader before you put your card in. If it moves, tell the attendant and use a different pump.

