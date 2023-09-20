Celebrate fall with a bath bomb party at Buff City Soap

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall has arrived at Buff City Soap!

They still have all of their beloved year-round products, plus all the pumpkin spice and fall-scented fragrances your heart desires.

“Of course we’re known for our handmade and plant based bar soaps, but this is our new fall line that we’re super excited to be introducing,” Director of Marketing, Julia Evans, said.

They even have candles!

“We heard you loud and clear. We have candles now! And if you didn’t know, we also have laundry soap and other things for your home. We’re really branching out in our collection,” Evans said.

All of the new fall arrivals can be found here.

Friends, family, and coworkers can make memories and custom bath bombs with a private Buff City Soap party.

You can choose between Kids Birthday Bash, Ladies Night Out, and creating a totally custom event.

Kids Birthday Bash and Ladies Night Out Events can be booked online here and must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance.

Pricing for these events starts at $225 for parties with 4 to 10 guests.

Bath bomb making can be for all ages!

Your guests will experience Makery Magic firsthand, learn all about our handmaking process, and make up to 5 custom Mini Bath Bombs of their own.

To learn more about Bath Bomb parties, check out the Buff City Soap website here.

