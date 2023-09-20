City of College Station hosts first Pavilion Food Court event of the fall

City of College Station will host Pavilion Food Court on select Wednesdays this fall
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On select Wednesdays this fall, food trucks will be gathered at Veterans Park in College Station.

The first event is this Wednesday, September 20 from 6 - 9 p.m. This week’s food truck lineup includes Raging Bull Street Tacos and Sweet Pops.

If you can’t make it out this Wednesday, there are several other days this event is going on, including October 4, October 18 and November 1.

The City of College Station will announce the food truck lineup the Monday before each event on its social media pages.

Food truck vendors interested in participating should contact Recreation Supervisor Luis Perez at 979-764-3649 or lperez@cstx.gov.

