College Station wins 9th straight match over A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 in the ‘Sametown Showdown’ at Cougar Gym Tuesday night.

Blair Thiebaud had 25 assists and 7 kills, while Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 9 kills to lead the Cougars to victory. Carson Thiebaud had 5 blocks and Camryn Kimes came away with 15 digs as College Station extended its winning streak over its rival to 9 matches dating back to 2018.

College Station will host Magnolia West on Friday with the first serve scheduled for 6pm. A&M Consolidated will travel to Rudder for a 6pm match at The Armory.

