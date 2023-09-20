CSISD Board of Trustees names new communications director

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has a new leader in its communications department. The Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at a meeting on Tuesday.

CSISD says Dunson comes to the district with eight years of experience in public school communications and creative marketing. The Texas A&M graduate currently works in Cypress-Fairbanks as the media design coordinator.

The district says he has won several Texas School Public Relations awards for his work promoting public schools through digital and visual communications.

“I am honored to join the dedicated and talented team of administrators and educators that serves the College Station community,” Dunson said. “CSISD’s history and culture of success make it one of the premiere school districts in the state, and I am excited to support and showcase its continued success.”

