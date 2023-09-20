CSISD Board of Trustees names new communications director

The CSISD Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at a...
The CSISD Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at a meeting on Tuesday.(College Station ISD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has a new leader in its communications department. The Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at a meeting on Tuesday.

CSISD says Dunson comes to the district with eight years of experience in public school communications and creative marketing. The Texas A&M graduate currently works in Cypress-Fairbanks as the media design coordinator.

The district says he has won several Texas School Public Relations awards for his work promoting public schools through digital and visual communications.

“I am honored to join the dedicated and talented team of administrators and educators that serves the College Station community,” Dunson said. “CSISD’s history and culture of success make it one of the premiere school districts in the state, and I am excited to support and showcase its continued success.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

Latest News

This week’s first responders salute goes out to the chaplains at the Brenham Police Department.
Brenham police chaplains receive badges
Changes are coming to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Brazos Valley Food Bank tells you what you need to know about changes happening
Brazos County Commissioner officially set new tax rate
Brazos County Commissioners officially set new tax rate and budget
What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line called the Aggie Full Circle.
A father’s dream becomes a reality in Aggieland, launches coffee line