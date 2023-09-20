Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu