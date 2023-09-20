A father’s dream becomes a reality in Aggieland, launches coffee line

What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line called the Aggie Full Circle.
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line.

The coffee line is called the “Aggie Full Circle”. The inspiration for the new line came from Miguel Fernandez who owned his own coffee farm in Honduras. With the money that he raised from the farm, he was able to send his three kids to Texas A&M University.

After graduating from Texas A&M, they’re now carrying on their father’s legacy and running the farm. They reached out to the Texas A&M Center for Coffee Research and Education in order to learn more about coffee. In doing so, they partnered with What’s the Buzz Specialty Coffee where they were trained on how to successfully produce, export, and sell coffee beans.

Now the three siblings are exporting four types of coffee beans to What’s the Buzz. Parainema Honey and Icatu Washed are currently in store. Parainema washed and Parainema Natural will be at their shop next week. The coffee brand is named after their father, Don Miguel.

The owner of What’s The Buzz, Rodrigo Chavez, said this launch is special.

“It really did a full circle,” Chavez said. “From the farm producing enough money to send their kids to school, and then them reaching out to get help at A&M, and then having that help and support. The result was them being able to export the coffee directly and having a brand with their father’s name on it. It’s a pretty neat story. Being able to export directly to bring their dad’s dream to a completion, it was very special, and I was real thankful they gave me the opportunity to do that.”

Once the coffee beans arrive at What’s The Buzz, it is then roasted, packaged and labeled right in the store.

Chavez said What’s the Buzz is excited to continue working more with the community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioner officially set new tax rate
Brazos County Commissioners officially set new tax rate and budget
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line called the Aggie Full Circle.
City of Bryan to apply for federal grant with Texas A&M RELLIS Academic Alliance
City of Bryan to apply for federal grant with Texas A&M RELLIS Academic Alliance
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos County sets tax rate