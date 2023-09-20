A father’s dream becomes a reality in Aggieland, launches coffee line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee launched a new coffee line.

The coffee line is called the “Aggie Full Circle”. The inspiration for the new line came from Miguel Fernandez who owned his own coffee farm in Honduras. With the money that he raised from the farm, he was able to send his three kids to Texas A&M University.

After graduating from Texas A&M, they’re now carrying on their father’s legacy and running the farm. They reached out to the Texas A&M Center for Coffee Research and Education in order to learn more about coffee. In doing so, they partnered with What’s the Buzz Specialty Coffee where they were trained on how to successfully produce, export, and sell coffee beans.

Now the three siblings are exporting four types of coffee beans to What’s the Buzz. Parainema Honey and Icatu Washed are currently in store. Parainema washed and Parainema Natural will be at their shop next week. The coffee brand is named after their father, Don Miguel.

The owner of What’s The Buzz, Rodrigo Chavez, said this launch is special.

“It really did a full circle,” Chavez said. “From the farm producing enough money to send their kids to school, and then them reaching out to get help at A&M, and then having that help and support. The result was them being able to export the coffee directly and having a brand with their father’s name on it. It’s a pretty neat story. Being able to export directly to bring their dad’s dream to a completion, it was very special, and I was real thankful they gave me the opportunity to do that.”

Once the coffee beans arrive at What’s The Buzz, it is then roasted, packaged and labeled right in the store.

Chavez said What’s the Buzz is excited to continue working more with the community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.