Fisher to face Freeze for first time since 2016

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - Saturday’s SEC opener between Texas A&M and Auburn will mark the first time that Jimbo Fisher and Hugh Freeze will square off since Florida State beat Ole Miss in the 2016 season opener 45-34.

While this will be the first time that Hugh will face the Aggies at Auburn, he was 3 and 2 against Texas A&M when he was at Ole Miss including 3 straight wins from 2014 to 2016.

News 3 Sports Tyler Shaw ask Coach Fisher about his history against Coach Freeze and Jimbo couldn’t wait to talk about it.

“Yeah, we opened up the season against them one year and they had all those receivers. We had a shoot out they were ahead like 24 to 6 or something and we came back in 143 two something. It was François’s first game I think he threw for 418 yards,” said Fisher.

“So what’s it like coaching against Hugh Freeze and what....” followed up Shaw.

“Hey, listen, Hugh is going to be open. He’s going to be wide open. He’s going to be aggressive on offence. He’s going to be dynamic. He’s going to create things on special teams and not going to be afraid to call fake or do things.

Good coach, going to have his guys motivated and ready to play. He’s a good guy and a very good football coach.,” wrapped up Fisher.

Texas A&M is a touchdown favorite against the undefeated Auburn Tigers. A year ago interim head coach Cadillac Williams and the Tigers beat the Aggies at Jordan Hare Stadium 13-10.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 11:00 AM and will be televised on ESPN.

