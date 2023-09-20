Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds

Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,(Justin Dorsey)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Audrea Constancio, 55, allegedly pocketed more than $28,000 over a four-year period.

According to arrest documents, Constancio worked as a secretary to the principal at College View High School from November 2017 until she resigned in January 2023.

After resigning from the school, district representatives discovered thousands of dollars missing from a fundraising account.

Authorities say several cash reporting forms, that were handled by her over the years, were found in boxes marked to be shredded.

Those included forms from fundraising projects put on by the school as well as from football games.

Law enforcement believes more money could be missing but are unable to find more information.

Constancio is facing two charges including theft of property. She was released on bond Tuesday.

