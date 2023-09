MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Lorenzo Johnson announced on social media this week that he’s committed to play for Texas Tech’s football program.

Johnson is a senior defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs.

He also held offers from Ole Miss, Houston, Sam Houston and Texas State.

🚨Pick-6 for #1 Lorenzo Johnson 🚨



Madisonville improved to 2-0 after beating Navasota 26-16.@TheLorenzoJr @MCISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/6RzQHXztSm — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) September 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.