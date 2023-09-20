Milano Elementary named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milano Elementary school was named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Tuesday, becoming one of 26 Texas public schools to receive the honor.

The school was nominated under the ‘Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools’ category, a designation given to schools that have made significant advances in closing student subgroup achievement gaps. According to administration, they saw an increase of 26 points in math, English and science.

“Anything is possible if you work hard., and their high performance is getting recognized, and they know that there is a reward for their hard work,” Milano Elementary School Principal Courtney Todd said.

Less than 200 children attend the elementary school, but the school says their small size helps them work directly with every student.

“You have to love the kids. You have to know your content well and put your heart and soul into it,” math teacher Sandra Love said.

Milano Elementary School was nominated by Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath.

