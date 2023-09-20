Rent out The Queen Theatre for an Aggie Football game

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a fun game day experience with your family and friends, The Queen Theatre has you covered.

The theatre is available to rent out for six hours and up to 52 guests can attend.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

The rental will also come with staff working at the bar to serve drinks and unlimited popcorn.

Servers will also bring your food and drinks to the seats so guests won’t have to miss a part of the game.

We thought it would be a great idea to have a massive place for people to watch the game on a really big screen,” said The Queen Theatre Director Of Sales Elizabeth Stanton. “We just want to have a big party on game day and we we should be the host of that.”

You can click here to rent the theatre for a game day.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Rent out The Queen Theatre for an Aggie Football game
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Rent out The Queen Theatre for an Aggie Football game
Hospitality expert, Jennifer Satterfield, has the perfect fall simmer pot recipe for you.
Fill your home with the aroma of fall by using this simple simmer pot recipe
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Arts Council