Rent out The Queen Theatre for an Aggie Football game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a fun game day experience with your family and friends, The Queen Theatre has you covered.

The theatre is available to rent out for six hours and up to 52 guests can attend.

The rental will also come with staff working at the bar to serve drinks and unlimited popcorn.

Servers will also bring your food and drinks to the seats so guests won’t have to miss a part of the game.

We thought it would be a great idea to have a massive place for people to watch the game on a really big screen,” said The Queen Theatre Director Of Sales Elizabeth Stanton. “We just want to have a big party on game day and we we should be the host of that.”

You can click here to rent the theatre for a game day.

