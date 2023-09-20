Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The show must go on!

The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to begin Saturday, December 2nd at 3:30 p.m.

The city confirms to News 3′s Rusty Surette that it will start at Post Oak Mall and continue on a route that ends at Central Park where the city’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration is planned.

The route will take the parade from the mall’s parking lot to Holleman Drive then proceed to Dartmouth Street.

The parade will pass by Wolf Penn Creek Park, proceed south on Dartmouth, cross Southwest Parkway, and continue to Krenek Tap Road.

The parade will then turn east on Krenak Tap Road and end at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

Details of participation and other information should be released in the coming days by the City of College Station.

The new parade was announced last week after the annual BCS Christmas Parade traditionally traveled from Texas A&M to Texas Avenue and into Bryan was canceled by organizers. Organizers cited new medians on Texas Avenue as the reason it was canceled after 93 years of becoming a holiday tradition in Aggieland.

The City of Bryan is also hosting a Lighted Christmas Parade on December 7 in Downtown Bryan.

