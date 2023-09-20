SEC announces softball 2024 schedule for A&M softball

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team received its 2024 SEC schedule, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

The Maroon & White host South Carolina (March 8-10), Auburn (March 22-24), Kentucky (April 5-7) and Ole Miss (April 19-21) at Davis Diamond this spring. Each team made the NCAA Tournament a season ago, while South Carolina finished as the SEC Tournament Championship runner-up.

Texas A&M logs its miles traveling to Mississippi State (March 15-17), LSU (March 29-31), Alabama (April 12-14) and Florida (May 3-5). LSU, Alabama and Florida made NCAA Regional appearances, with LSU and Alabama hosting their regional. Most notably, Alabama advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

The SEC Tournament is May 7-11 in Auburn, Alabama. TV designations and game times will be announced on a later date.

In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M completed the SEC gauntlet with a 12-12 record marking the most conference wins since 2018. The Aggies claimed five of the eight SEC series last year, which marked only the third time they have won five series in a season since joining the league in 2013.

2024 SEC Schedule

March

8-10 – South Carolina

15-17 – at Mississippi State

22-24 – Auburn

29-31 – at LSU

April

5-7 – Kentucky

12-14 – at Alabama

19-21 – Ole Miss

May

3-5 – at Florida

7-11 – SEC Tournament

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds

Latest News

A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday
Tickets are $100 each. The VIP tour will include the Hall of Champions, select premium areas,...
Texas A&M offering exclusive Kyle Field gameday tours
Avery Psencik lead the Cougars with 17 kills while Addisyn Green added 12 kills. Blair Thiebaud...
College Station wins 9th straight match over A&M Consolidated
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brazos Christian drops close match to defending state champs Round Rock Christian