SEC announces softball 2024 schedule for A&M softball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team received its 2024 SEC schedule, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

The Maroon & White host South Carolina (March 8-10), Auburn (March 22-24), Kentucky (April 5-7) and Ole Miss (April 19-21) at Davis Diamond this spring. Each team made the NCAA Tournament a season ago, while South Carolina finished as the SEC Tournament Championship runner-up.

Texas A&M logs its miles traveling to Mississippi State (March 15-17), LSU (March 29-31), Alabama (April 12-14) and Florida (May 3-5). LSU, Alabama and Florida made NCAA Regional appearances, with LSU and Alabama hosting their regional. Most notably, Alabama advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

The SEC Tournament is May 7-11 in Auburn, Alabama. TV designations and game times will be announced on a later date.

In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M completed the SEC gauntlet with a 12-12 record marking the most conference wins since 2018. The Aggies claimed five of the eight SEC series last year, which marked only the third time they have won five series in a season since joining the league in 2013.

2024 SEC Schedule

March

8-10 – South Carolina

15-17 – at Mississippi State

22-24 – Auburn

29-31 – at LSU

April

5-7 – Kentucky

12-14 – at Alabama

19-21 – Ole Miss

May

3-5 – at Florida

7-11 – SEC Tournament

