Squares still on sale for Rotary Club of Aggieland Chicken Scratch Bingo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You still have an opportunity to be part of the Rotary Club of Aggieland’s Chicken Scratch Bingo.

“First place winner will get $2,000 and second place $1,000, and more importantly it’s for a good cause,” Julie Randolph, Rotary Club President-Elect said.

Chicken Scratch Bingo will take place Friday, Oct. 6, at Downtown Elixir in Bryan. The money raised from the event will go towards the Thanksgiving Basket Project which hopes to provide more than 500 families in the Brazos Valley a Thanksgiving meal.

“Not only will we have Chicken Scratch Bingo, but we’ll have a dunking booth there as well,” Randolph said.

Bingo squares are on sale now, you can purchase them here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.