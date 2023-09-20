Squares still on sale for Rotary Club of Aggieland Chicken Scratch Bingo

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You still have an opportunity to be part of the Rotary Club of Aggieland’s Chicken Scratch Bingo.

“First place winner will get $2,000 and second place $1,000, and more importantly it’s for a good cause,” Julie Randolph, Rotary Club President-Elect said.

Chicken Scratch Bingo will take place Friday, Oct. 6, at Downtown Elixir in Bryan. The money raised from the event will go towards the Thanksgiving Basket Project which hopes to provide more than 500 families in the Brazos Valley a Thanksgiving meal.

“Not only will we have Chicken Scratch Bingo, but we’ll have a dunking booth there as well,” Randolph said.

Bingo squares are on sale now, you can purchase them here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds

Latest News

Lorenzo Johnson commits to Texas Tech
Lorenzo Johnson commits to Texas Tech
Milano Elementary named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
Milano Elementary named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
Buffalo Police say a credit card skimmer was found on a diesel pump at the Pilot Truck Stop.
Buffalo Police reminding residents to be cautious of credit card skimmers
City of College Station will host Pavilion Food Court on select Wednesdays this fall
City of College Station hosts first Pavilion Food Court event of the fall