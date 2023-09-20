Study: Most satisfying airports in America

File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Denver.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023
(CNN) – The 2023 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday shows passenger satisfaction improved overall this year.

Airports were evaluated by looking at six factors in order of importance: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food beverage and retail.

Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had the highest score.

Rounding out the top five were Minneapolis Saint Paul International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami International.

The lowest-scoring airport was Newark Liberty International in New Jersey.

Completing the bottom five were Toronto Pearson International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Boston Logan International.

