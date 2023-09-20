Texas A&M offering exclusive Kyle Field gameday tours

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Athletics Department is now offering an opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes guided tour of Kyle Field prior to kickoff of home football games.

The 90+-minute walking tours of the stadium are scheduled to begin approximately four hours before kickoff and offer looks into the Ford Hall of Champions, media press box and other premium areas. The VIP experience also provides pre-game sideline access and pre-game sideline photo opportunities.

Tickets are being offered for $100 each and can be purchased at 12thmanfoundation.com or by clicking here. Sales for the guided tours end on Friday at 12 p.m. the week of the respective game.

Know Before You Go

Game ticket is not required for the tour.

Tour ticket does NOT include entry for the game. The tour will conclude outside the stadium before gates open and a game ticket will be required to re-enter.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Due to sound and light testing, there may be loud noise and flashing lights during the tour.

Clear bag policy applies, visit Clear Bag Policy - Texas A&M Athletics - 12thMan.com for more details.

